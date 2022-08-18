“In one of the stars I shall be living.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
Kyle Evers Patterson, a bright star to all who knew him, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2022. He was 44.
Kyle was born to Danny and Christine (Forney) Patterson in Astoria, on July 7, 1978, to the delight of his older siblings, Kelley and Tiffany. He grew up in Knappa and enjoyed sports and outdoor activities of all kind.
He attended Hilda Lahti Elementary School and Knappa High School. After graduation in 1997, Kyle enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina in support of Operation Joint Endeavor.
Following his military service, he worked for several seasons in the commercial fishing industry, both on the Columbia River and in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Kyle will be remembered for his bright and joyful spirit. He had a boundless energy and a thirst for adventures that led him to take up biking, hiking, zip lining and skydiving, among other activities. He was an animal lover, and his dog, Thor, often accompanied him on his outdoor travels.
Possessing a handsome, cheeky grin and a big personality that could win anyone over, Kyle saw the best in everyone he met and made friends easily. His greatest love was his family and his many friends, who were also like family to him. There was nothing Kyle wouldn’t do to love and support the people he held dear. He was full of compassion and was quick to greet loved ones with a big, strong hug that conveyed his warmth and affection.
Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Danny Patterson; grandparents, Hugh and Harriette Forney, and Darwin and Maxine Patterson; aunt, Sue Barendse; uncle, Kevin Forney; and beloved canine companion, Thor.
He is survived by his mother, Christine Patterson; brother, Kelley Patterson, and his wife, Melissa; sister, Tiffany Tarabochia, and her husband, Brian; nieces and nephews, Zac, Kellan, Luke and Delaney Patterson and Taylor and Joseph Tarabochia; plus many aunts, uncles, cousins and too many friends to count.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Knappa High School. All who knew and loved Kyle are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kyle’s name to the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
Even though Kyle’s bright, shooting star has flown, we will forever hold onto him tightly in our hearts.
