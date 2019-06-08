Grants Pass
March 27, 1921 — May 20, 2019
L. Marie Irby was the sixth child born to Milton B. Green and Rose E. Bishop Green. She joined four living brothers.
She went to high school in Roseburg and Salem, and graduated in 1939 from Rainier High School. Following graduation, she worked in Eugene as a phone operator.
During World War II, she was an operator at Camp Adair, and then at Fort Lewis. It was there, in January 1945, she met Marvin Irby. They married in Astoria. They had their first daughter there in 1946, and their second daughter in 1948.
Marie worked at Rasty’s Coffee Shop, Van Camp Cannery and Adeline’s before starting her 25-year career with Sears, Roebuck & Co. in 1957.
Marie was always active and present at school, scouting and church activities. She was a troop leader for both of her daughters’ troops. Some of her fondest memories were the 15 years she and Marvin were the adult leaders of the First Lutheran Church Luther League.
Following retirement. she and Marvin RV’ed for 20 years, making lifelong new friends, maintaining family connections and building new memories of those special years.
They returned to the “old neighborhood” in 2002, where they lived until Marv’s passing in 2007. Marie moved to King City, which placed her close to family.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband; son-in-law, Keith Arnold; her parents; and four brothers.
She is survived by daughters, Diana Calhoun (Julian) and Carolyn “Toot” Arnold. She is also survived by four granddaughters, one grandson and his wife, nine great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter, and one great-great grandson.
Mom will be greatly missed, but was dearly loved, and left us with lifelong memories.
A graveside service is planned for July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ocean View Cemetery.
