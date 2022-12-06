Astoria
Nov. 14, 1945 — Nov. 8, 2022
After a prolonged illness, Larry A. Peterson, 76, of Astoria, passed away on Nov. 8 .
Larry was born in Longview, Washington, on Nov. 14, 1945, to Lawrence A. Peterson and Irene Wirkkala Peterson. Larry spent 45 years as a funeral director with Hughes-Ransom Mortuaries in Astoria and Seaside.
Larry graduated from Astoria High School in 1963, and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in the Panama Canal Zone from 1965 to 1968. He graduated from Clatsop Community College in 1972, and earned a degree in mortuary science from Mount Hood Community College in 1973.
He first apprenticed at Hughes-Ransom, and then was hired as funeral director at Conger-Morris Mortuary in Medford. He returned to Hughes-Ransom in 1978, ultimately owning the business.
Larry firmly believed in volunteerism and community service, as evidenced in his many affiliations with service clubs and involvement with the Seaside School District, where he served on the school board for 30 years, including three terms as chairman.
He received a congratulatory letter from then governor of Oregon, John Kitzhaber, for his long service. The Seaside School District Board of Education presented him the Award of Excellence for 1981 to 2013. He always enjoyed his weekly visits with school district Superintendents Harold Riggan and Doug Dougherty while on the school board.
Seaside High School saluted Larry with a Hall of Fame Award, and Larry received a city of Seaside Service Award in 2006. Larry was president of the Seaside Jaycees from 1978 to 1979, receiving a Distinguished Service Award and the Keyman Award. He was president of the Seaside Chamber of Commerce from 1980 to 1981.
He was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary, and as a past president of the Rotary, Larry co-chaired the Rotary graduation party for Seaside High School graduates from 1981 to 2006, spending the night with the graduates and coming home at 6 a.m.
Larry was president of Lower Columbia Hospice for over 20 years, and was recognized with a plaque that hangs in the hospice office in Astoria.
He served as president of the Oregon Funeral Directors Association as well. He was honored by the Oregon Eye Bank for his volunteer work for their cause. Larry also enjoyed working on the Astoria Regatta for several years, receiving a special Anchor for his efforts.
Larry served on the Miss Oregon Pageant Board for over 20 years, volunteering as a stage manager. He furthermore served as president on the board for Little Ballet Theatre.
Larry loved sports, and coached middle school softball Summer League teams, as well as women’s softball teams, taking the women’s team to the nationals in Indiana. His middle school players called their coach “Petey.”
Additionally, Larry served as a judge for the Basketball All-Stars at the annual winter tournament in Seaside, and attended the Les Schwab tournaments at the Memorial Coliseum every season. He was a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks.
Aside from his civic involvement, Larry delighted in collecting Matchbox and Hot Wheels cars.
His favorite vacation destinations were Palm Springs, California, the island of Maui and Leavenworth, Washington. During his illness he spoke often of friends Tom Maltman, Mike Brownlie, Steve Phillips, Bill Maclean and Dan Arnoth, reminiscing about many events and activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving Larry are his five sisters, Sheila Teague, Paula Schmidt, Chris Sagen, Bonnie Seal and Vickie Adkison.
Larry’s first marriage, from 1969 to 1991, to Claudia Thompson Peterson DeLoff, reared two children, whom he leaves behind: his daughter, Diana Peterson Schroeder (Dean); and his son, Jeffrey Peterson (Shawna). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Arielle Schroeder (Kyle Gentry), Hanna Schroeder, Zachary Peterson, Dillon Peterson, Joshua Peterson and Brittney Peterson; as well as three great-grandchildren, Ryder Gentry, Wylder Gentry and Landon Gentry.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jeanne Maddox Fastabend Peterson, whom he married on Aug. 28, 1993. Larry, in addition, leaves behind three stepdaughters, Heidi Fastabend Christian (Jim), Tricia Fastabend Stuercke (Bob) and Amy Fastabend Gibson (John); as well as six step-grandsons, Jonathan (Nicole) Christian, Jared Christian, Jordan Christian, Hunter Stuercke, Derek Stuercke and Drake Gibson.
His family extends special thanks for the excellent, thoughtful care of Lower Columbia Hospice, especially Dr. Anisa Richardson and the nursing staff. The family is also appreciative to Providence Warrenton Clinic’s Carol Crow, Providence St. Vincent Clinic’s Dr. Kiren Kresa-Reahl and to the Providence Home Health North Coast nurses.
The Emergency Room staff at Columbia Memorial Hospital always gave excellent care and support. Thank you to the supportive Medix staff, too.
There are no words to describe the family’s heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated, loving care for nearly four and a half years at the Kancharla Grand Adult Home provided by Joseph Kancharla and his staff of caregivers, especially Bennett Gaamow. Profound thanks, as well, to Brian and Pam Dutton at Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service in Astoria for their very sincere and thoughtful arrangements for Larry.
There will be no service. Memorial gifts in Larry’s name may be sent to Lower Columbia Hospice, 2158 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103.
Please sign the online guest book, leave a memory and a message for at OceanView Astoria.com.