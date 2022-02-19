Larry David Adams was born Feb. 16, 1941, in Bellevue, Huron County, Ohio. He was the son of Samuel LeRoy Adams and Sarah Elizabeth Geren.
He died Feb. 12, 2022, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Janelle Adams, in Hammond.
He lived in Bellevue until 1949, when his family moved to Hammond. In 1958, he and his twin brother, Johnny, joined the U.S. Navy. They proudly served on the aircraft carrier USS Bennington.
He returned to Hammond and retired from the Warrenton lumber company in 1998. After that, he moved to Montana and lived there until August, when he moved back to Hammond.
Davy married Nancy Sleightam in 1959. They had three children, Donnie, Deborah and Dale. They later divorced.
He married Carol Bingaman in 1992. They have one daughter, Diana, and raised a stepson, Michael Ulness.
Davy was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Nancy; son, Donnie; and the following sisters and brothers: Georgie, George “Corkey,” Wanda and Garry “Johnny” Adams; Francis, Donald, Geraldine, Beatrice, Dale, Marion, Faye and Sam Adams; and Harry, Francis, Paul, Lillian, Pearl, Opal, Willard, Norma, Bernard, Robert and Donald Shinabery.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his brother, Emery (Vera) Adams; and children, Deborah (Harry) Mehling, Dale (Janelle) Adams, Michael (Sonia) Ulness and Diana Adams.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kelsey (Forest) Betts, Ashley (Bruce) Olson, Jeremy and Courtney Adams, and Daniel (Keranda) Adams; Michael and Daniel Ulness, Robert and Debbie Stultz and Deidre (Caleb) Wilson; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as his lifelong friend, Pat (Candy) Ramsdell and sister-in-law Jo Adams.
Davy’s wishes were to be cremated, and his ashes spread at the Hammond Marina, where his twin brother Johnny’s ashes were spread.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.