Cannon Beach
Feb. 20, 1968 — July 15, 2021
Larry Joe Peters Jr., the son of Larry J. and Nancy L. Peters, was born on Feb. 20, 1968, at the Willamette Falls Hospital in Oregon City. He died on July 15, 2021, at home, from cancer. He was 52 years old.
Larry is survived by his parents and four children, Dylan J. Peters, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, McKenzie D. Peters, of Ashland, Bennett L. Peters, of Lake George, Texas, and Raven E. Dusick, of Astoria. Dylan and Rachael blessed him with Delylah Grace, a precious granddaughter.
He’s also survived by his sister, Lori J. Peters, in West Linn and, sadly, was preceded in death by his brother, Darrin J. Peters. Thankfully, his family, all of his children and many of his friends were there to comfort and spend time during the final days.
Larry and his family moved from West Linn to Eugene to Beaverton to Fairfax, Virginia, to Denver and to San Francisco, before settling in idyllic Cannon Beach in 1982.
Larry graduated from Seaside High School in 1986 and attended the University of Oregon.
Larry loved Cannon Beach — the overwhelming scenic beauty, the comfort of a close-knit, supportive community, the nearness of family and the camaraderie of many friends. He was also part of extended families as a cook at the Whaler, Bill’s Tavern and the Warren House Pub, which were very important to him.
Larry was a great travel buddy. Road-tripping from Cannon Beach to Key West, Florida, with high school friends; fishing in New Zealand, cooking on a “barbie” in Australia; going on safari in Kenya and Tanzania; visiting temples in Thailand; riding vintage cars in Cuba; dancing the tango and eating marvelous beef in Uruguay and Argentina; and feasting at a luau in Hawaii, a barbecue joint in Austin and Dooky Chase’s renowned chicken in New Orleans. And, always going back to Puerto Escondido and Zihuatanejo just one more time.
Larry also enjoyed golf, music and occasionally playing his harmonica. He was a member of the Cannon Beach Post 168 Sons of the American Legion.
Larry was a light that brightened our lives with kindness and humor. This is a sad time, but memories of him will be strong and full of joyous times.
Please donate to the North Coast Land Conservancy to help conserve Oregon’s coastal lands forever!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.