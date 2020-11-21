Astoria
April 8, 1947 — Nov. 4, 2020
Larry LeRoy Gardner Sr. moved to heaven Nov. 4, 2020, in the early morning hours, at Providence Seaside Hospital, with his daughter, Michelle Sparks, by his side. He was 73 years old.
Larry had been living with many health issues, but melanoma cancer was the straw that finally broke the camel’s back.
Larry was born April 8, 1947, in Bellingham, Washington, to Roy and Jacqueline Gardner, both of Bellingham, and deceased. He was the oldest of his five siblings.
After graduating from Lake Quinault High School in 1965, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He served our country during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged from Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi after completing his training for radio relay equipment repairman in 1980.
Upon returning home, he worked as a lead man at Crown Zellerbach until they closed down, and then retired from Boise Cascade in St. Helens, working in the environmental department.
Larry had two sons, Larry Gardner Jr., deceased, of McMinnville, and Steven Gardner, of Scappoose, with his first wife, Donna Nelson.
In 1975, while working at Crown Zellerbach, he met and fell in love with Renee Broderick, the love of his life. Together, they had two daughters, Jamie Madden, of Florida, and Michelle Sparks, of Scappoose. They remained married until Renee’s death in 2010.
Larry worked hard and played hard. He always provided for his family. He also loved helping people, and would give anybody the shirt off his back. He loved sports and coached both girls and boys youth basketball for many years.
He loved to bowl at the lanes, go golfing and was a member of AA and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. And he absolutely loved to go fishing. Being a grandpa filled his final days.
Larry is survived by siblings, Terry Gardner, of Arkansas, Judy Talmadge, of Amity, Mike Gardner, of Portland, and Damen Gardner, of Scappoose; his three children, Steven, Jamie and Michelle; and eight grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens. Please sign our online guest book at columbiafh.com
