Larry M. Hogeland, of Seaside, was born to James and Etta (Keeter) Hogeland in Roseville, Georgia, on Dec. 10, 1933. He passed away at Avamere Memory Care in Seaside on Dec. 23. He had lived in Seaside since 1974.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Carol (Labiske) Hogeland, on May 24, 2013.
He is survived by his wife, Ora Ann (Tapp Derbyshire) Hogeland, whom he married in Seaside on May 16, 2015; his sister, Anne Bennett; his son, Larry D. Hogeland (Terri); and his daughters, Lynn Bybee and Teri Spearman (Boyd).
His grandchildren are Kristie, Josh and Heather Hogeland, Willie Papp, Elizabeth (Edward) Pierce, Tom (Aidlyn) Meyers, Brandi (Zach) Byers, Malika (JP) White and Cyrus (Hayley) Bennett. His great-grandchildren are Tristin Papp, Taylor Brock, Cierra, Aiden and Kaili Meyers, Cody Green, Emma Bennett, Beau Bennett and Ansley and Brandi Byers.
Larry spent 22 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as an engineman and chief petty officer. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Larry also retired from the cannery, where he worked as a maintenance and boiler technician for Bumble Bee Seafoods and Point Adams canneries.
Larry was a longtime member of the Seaside Elks Lodge 1748, the Seaside American Legion Post 99 and the Clatsop Post 12 American Legion, where he was a member of the Forty and Eight. He was Elk of the Year three times, and served as an inner guard as well as trustee. He was very active in these organizations. His lobster dinners from so many years ago are still being talked about!
Larry’s hobbies included collecting Hot Wheels, NASCAR items, Coca-Cola products, trinkets and Jim Beam bottles. He was an avid pool player, winning a couple of tournaments at the Elks. He loved to watch NASCAR, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
Larry loved and was loved by many. He will be missed.
A public viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary in Seaside, with a public graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Seaside at 1 p.m. A celebration of life follows at the Seaside Elks Lodge, beginning at 3 p.m.
Arrangements have been made through Hughes-Ransom Mortuary.
Donations in lieu of flowers are appreciated, and can be sent to: Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA., 18901.
