Larry McMacken, 79, of Portland (Garden Home), passed away July 12, 2021.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14 at Pilgrim Lutheran Christian Church, 5650 S.W. Hall Blvd. in Beaverton.
Private burial will be handled by Crown Memorial at Crescent Grove Cemetery.
Larry was born in Spokane, Washington, on June 10, 1942. He married Darlene on Aug. 17, 1963, and they were happily married for 57 years.
He started his career as a teacher and principal, returned to school to receive a doctorate degree in education and retired as a superintendent of schools in Astoria.
He enjoyed photography. He was active with his church, Pilgrim Lutheran, and Rotary.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene; children, Lisa DeVolve and Brad McMacken; grandchildren, Nikita Woods, Kayla Simwanza, Brittany McMacken, Justin McMacken, Dylan McMacken and Briana DeVolve; sister-in-law, Judy McMacken; brother-in-law, Ed Kuehn; nieces, Emma Davis, Kathy Smith and Eileen Shiffer; and nephews, Mike Whitcomb and Mark Whitcomb.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Jackson; father, Melvin McMacken; brothers, Douglas Jackson and Dave McMacken; and sister, Judi Kuehn.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry McMacken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.