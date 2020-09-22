Mesa, Arizona
March 21, 1939 — Sept. 3, 2020
Larry Pope, 81, of Mesa, Arizona, died on Sept. 3, 2020. Larry was a beloved husband, father, stepfather, brother, uncle, cousin and grandfather to five grandchildren. He will also be missed by many friends around the world.
Larry leaves behind his beloved wife and traveling companion of 31 years, Connie Pope, also of Mesa, Arizona. He also leaves behind two daughters, Beth Ann Pope, of McMinnville, Oregon, and Jill A. Pope, of Portland, Oregon (husband Matthew Melton); and stepdaughters, Janell Davidson of Issaquah, Washington, and Jamie Lauterbach of Stromberg, Germany. He was a beloved Opa to Ricky and Alec (Janell), Tara and Merlin (Jamie) and Samantha (Jill). He is also survived by his sister, Linda Knotts, (Don), of Hillsboro, Oregon; niece, Jennifer Claus; and nephew, Pat Knotts.
Larry was preceded in death by his first wife, Jo Vrooman Pope, in 1988; his father, Melvin Pope, in 1991; and his mother, Marian Pope, in 2007.
Larry Melvin Pope was born to Marian and Melvin Pope on March 21, 1939, in Olympia, Washington. The family moved to Warrenton, Oregon. Larry attended Warrenton High School, excelling at basketball, baseball and track.
Larry played for a baseball team, Seaside Post 99, that traveled to California in 1956 to become Connie Mack World Series West Coast champions. He graduated in 1957, and attended Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon, where he also played baseball. At Pacific, he met and later married Linda “Jo” Vrooman in 1962.
Larry got his teaching credentials at the University of Oregon. He began working at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon, in 1963, where he taught social studies for 33 years. He also coached baseball at Reynolds.
Please plant a tree in honor of Larry as a remembrance.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date in the Portland area.
Donations are welcomed to the American Cancer Society.
