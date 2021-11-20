Larry Petersen, 79, passed away Oct. 22, 2021, in Portland, after a long, debilitating condition.
Larry was born July 28, 1942, in Astoria, where he lived most of his life. He graduated from Astoria High School, where he played football all four years, graduating in 1961. After high school he attended Clatsop Community College.
Larry and Jeanie Witbeck were married in 1963. Together they had two children, Scott Douglas, born in 1965, and Kari Lynn, born in 1968.
Larry held several positions during his working years. After two years at the community college, he went to work for the Oregon State Highway Department as an inspector while the "new" Astoria Bridge was being built.
After the bridge was completed, he went to work as a draftsman for Northwest Natural Gas Co. He later worked for Barbey Packing Co. and Ocean Foods as a fish buyer. In his later years he started a successful home inspection business, which he owned and operated until his health started failing.
During his adult life he became an avid cyclist, enjoying many memorable trips and events. Golf became his passion. He was always looking for that "one" club, ball or putter to make his game perfect!
His time spent as a Cruise Host was very enjoyable to him, as well, and he loved all animals, especially his kitty, "Samantha."
He loved his family, and took much pride in his kids and grandkids. Over the years he traveled to watch many sporting events they were involved in, and making sure each one of them had a set of clubs to learn to play golf.
Larry is the son of the late Lawrence and Stella Petersen. He was very close to his brother, Denny, who preceded him in death. He leaves behind a half-sister and brother, Laurie Sawrey and Mike Petersen; his wife, Jeanie Petersen; son, Scott Petersen (Dana), of Sherwood; daughter, Kari Culbert (Read), of Sammamish, Washington; grandchildren, Kyle Petersen, Tori Jo Petersen, Caden Culbert, Sidney Culbert, Charley Catlow and Chase Catlow; and nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
A memorial for Larry is set for Dec. 4, starting 1 p.m., at the grave site in Ocean View Cemetery, 575 S.W. 18th St. in Warrenton, followed by a reception at the Astoria Golf & Country Club, 33445 Sunset Beach Road in Warrenton.
