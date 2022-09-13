Astoria
Oct. 26, 1951 — Aug. 15, 2022
Larry Ziak, of Astoria, died suddenly from an apparent heart attack on Aug. 15.
Larry had resided in Astoria since 1972, and thus he became well known to many, many people around town. The public is invited to a special remembrance of Larry at the famous Flavel House Museum on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Larry was born into a logging family, and spent the first six years of his life in Astoria. As the overcut forests declined throughout Clatsop County, his father followed the old growth and moved the family across the river.
Larry graduated from Naselle (Washington) High School in 1970 as an honor student, four-year letterman and student body president his senior year. He held the track and field record for the 2-mile race, and was also an Eagle Scout.
After community college and a summer in Europe, Larry settled in Astoria, and rarely left the town, except to care for his grandparents in Knappa, or visit his parents in Naselle,
Larry was community-minded. He became known for his selfless, charitable volunteerism and random acts of kindness. He helped many people move, cleaned gravestones, washed smudged windows and split firewood for elderly widows.
As one of the founding volunteers of KMUN, Larry oversaw the design, layout and publishing of the program guide for many years. Later, he took on the daunting task of digitizing thousands of hours of original reel-to-reel tapes from early KMUN broadcasts, a project which took him nearly two decades to complete.
He volunteered at parks, playgrounds and any other places that benefited the public. In addition, Larry always shopped downtown in Astoria, saying he would gladly pay double to support a locally owned business than to give one nickel to a corporate owned, big-box store.
Larry was self-employed his entire life and ran a cleaning service. He performed all the labor himself, and always exceeded his client’s expectations with his dependable, thorough service. There were no shortcuts; he treated every floor as if he were cleaning in the Smithsonian, and dusted each cabinet with the same care he would give a Steinway grand piano.
During the past 15 years, Larry was the custodian and groundskeeper for the Clatsop County Historical Society. He swept, vacuumed, wiped, washed, mopped, waxed, mowed, raked, watered, pruned, weeded, dusted and polished every inch of their four properties.
With his invisible touch, he kept the county properties in top shape. When Larry saw things that needed attention beyond his typical list of duties, he frequently showed up on his days off to volunteer his time to put them in order, often paying for supplies from his own pocket.
A former business manager at the historical society described Larry in these words: “He was quirky, old school in his respect and manners, humble, gentle, and I could tell that there was a force behind the wry little joke he made with a half-cocked smile and twinkle in his eye.” She went on to say, “Larry was one of the most clever, intelligent, hardworking, thrifty and resourceful people I will ever know.”
At home, his small house was crowded with bookcases in every room. His library ranged from history and astronomy, to botany, steam locomotives, etymology and Shakespeare. Eight dictionaries and two well-used copies of James Joyce’s “Ulysses” were in the bookcase nearest his bed. He also had amassed a large collection of music, which ranged from classics and opera to New Orleans jazz, blues, rock, country western and movie soundtracks.
He was a diligent writer, who filled many thick notebooks with his prose, stories and one-act plays that no one has ever seen.
Larry always stood in the background and avoided drawing attention to himself. He was bashful, rarely socialized and never mingled with strangers. However, those within his small circle of friends were often delighted with his witty, poignant conversation. As one close friend said: “He could come up with comments that combined historic or musical references with social-political observations that were spot on, and original, and succinct, and funny and challenging, all at the same time.”
Larry was deeply critical of the mindless addiction to consumerism that gripped Americans. To counterbalance this destructive habit, he wore hand-me-downs and thrift-shop clothing, which were often personalized by replacing every button with ones of more suitable color and style.
When he found a discarded motor or sewing machine he would disassemble it so the perfectly good screws and washers could be used to repair other items. He repurposed and recycled everything possible.
Larry loved Astoria, and thus he was deeply alarmed over what he believed was the senseless commercialization of the waterfront. He believed that an open view of the Columbia River from the shore, which had been in the public domain for thousands of years, should be preserved and accessible to everyone.
Larry lived a deliberate and unencumbered life. He was overly-generous with his time helping others, but never asked for favors. He lived far below the level of poverty, but paid all his bills on time, and donated money to many charities. Most everything he needed was found within Astoria’s city limits, and he rarely drove more than 1,300 miles in a single year.
Larry fed the native song birds all winter, and knew the name of every flower.