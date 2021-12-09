Laura Irene (Rizzo) O’Donovan, age 62, of Astoria, passed away on Nov. 23, 2021.
Laura was born Jan. 27, 1959, in Rockville Centre, New York, to John and Mary Rizzo. She graduated from Baldwin High School in Baldwin, New York, in 1977.
Laura was passionate about animals, enjoyed live music and found joy attending community events and exploring new places. She found purpose and enjoyment in her work at Edward Jones Investments, particularly loving the relationships she built with clients over the years.
Her greatest pride in life was her children, whom she raised on her own following the untimely death of their father. After raising her children in the Portland area, Laura relocated to Astoria in 2013.
Laura will be missed for her witty sense of humor, thoughtfulness and caring for others.
Laura is survived by her daughter, Meagan Bies (Mick), of Rochester, Minnesota; and her son, David O’Donovan, of Portland. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stephen; and daughter, Molly.
Laura’s family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony.
