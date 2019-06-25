1914 — 2009
Laura Kyllikki Terho Seeborg, 94, passed away February 20, 2009, from congestive heart failure. She is survived by her husband, Edward, 95. They were looking forward to celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on April 18, 2009.
Laura was born December 8, 1914, in Hoquiam, Washington, to Waino and Wilma Terho, both immigrants from Finland. Waino, a lumberjack tree-topper, died less than two years later, the victim of a 100-foot fall from a tree.
Laura and her mother relocated to Astoria, Oregon, where Laura grew up and graduated from Astoria High School in 1932. She met her future husband, Edward, who was born and raised in Astoria, while they were students at AHS. They married in Longview, Washington, on April 18, 1934, after a three-year courtship.
With Laura’s encouragement, Eddie pursued a career as a cereal chemist, first at the Pillsbury Mill in Astoria, Oregon, and then at other milling labs in Wilbur, Spokane and Pullman, Washington. Their two children, Lawrence and Monica, were born in 1940 and 1942 and finished high school in Pullman.
Eddie completed his career at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C., where he worked from 1959 to 1974. Laura and Eddie spent the first 16 years of their retirement in Bethesda, Maryland, before moving to Sandy, Utah, in 1991. There, they lived with their son and his wife, Barbara, until 2007 when they moved to an apartment at Sunrise Assisted Living of Sandy where they were residing at the time of Laura’s death.
Laura was known by her family as a loving wife and devoted mother. She was also a hard worker who was not afraid to tackle any task, no matter how difficult, that would improve the circumstances of her family. In 1942, Laura saw an opportunity to obtain discarded flour sacks from the flour mill where Eddie worked. She removed all the stitching from these sacks, laundered them, and then sold them to department stores where they were resold as dishtowels. Two years and 30,000 flour sacks later, enough money had been raised for the family’s first new car, a Ford “Woody” station wagon.
Fifty years later, Laura, at the age of 80, decided to help the environment by embarking on an aluminum can recycling project. She developed an ever-widening pick-up list of schools, golf courses, other businesses and private residences. When arthritis forced Laura to quit this venture six years later, she had collected 150,000 cans and was honored by the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City as an important benefactor.
In addition to her husband, Laura is survived by her son, Lawrence, and daughter-in-law, Barbara, of Sandy, Utah, and their children, Mykel & Ryan; daughter, Monica Hansen, of Draper, Utah, and her children Kirstin, Kipp, Kylee, Ketra, & Kade. Also surviving Laura are fifteen great-grandchildren. Laura was preceded in death by Monica’s husband, Benton Hansen.
A family gathering to celebrate Laura’s life was held on February 22, 2009, in Sandy, Utah. Those wishing to honor Laura are invited to send memorial contributions to the Clatsop County Historical Society, P.O. Box 88, Astoria, OR. 97103.
