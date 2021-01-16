Aberdeen, Washington
Jan. 3, 1950 — Jan. 7, 2021
Lawrence Edward “Larry” Goodell Sr., 71, a resident of Aberdeen, Washington, died on Jan. 7, 2021, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.
Larry was born on Jan. 3, 1950, in Astoria to Eugene S. and Ethel C. (Jones) Goodell. Larry was raised within a commercial fishing family where the Columbia River provided a way of life that sustained Larry and his family for generations.
Larry’s childhood home, located at Pillar Rock, Washington, was part of a small but historic fishing community where the tide ruled and salmon provided.
Prior to graduating from Naselle High School in 1968, at the age of 14, Larry took ownership of his first gillnet boat and fished for Point Adams Packing Co. as a young commercial fisherman. At 14, Larry also became a member of the Altoona Snag Union, and fished among his dad, relatives and other comrades for over 50 years.
Over time, Larry grew his fishing career and thrived upon the vast resources that our waters provided. Throughout 65-plus years, Larry fished in the Columbia River, Willapa Bay, Grays Harbor, Quinault River, Puget Sound, in Cordova, Cook Inlet and Bristol Bay, Alaska, and the coastal waters of Washington state and Oregon.
As a lifelong fisherman, when one season ended, the next season was just beginning where, guided by a depth finder and a tide book, Larry fished-to-live just as his father, siblings and relatives always had.
Larry’s way of life ran through his veins, and for the Goodell/Jones family, those traditions were rooted in Native American heritage. Raised in the ancestral homeland of the Wahkiakum Band of Chinook Indians, from both his mother and father Larry descends from a long line of Native American ancestry.
A direct descendant of Chinook headman and chief, Comcomly, Larry embodied his tribal lineage and honored his ancestry in all he did. His support and honor for the Chinook Tribe — of which he was a member — was unwavering, and he always hoped and dreamed federal recognition would bless his Chinook people.
He was a staunch supporter and advocate for Native American fishing rights and defended his origins as an Indian fisherman at all times.
Also an enrolled member of the Quinault Indian Nation, Larry’s legacy included many seasons fishing the Chehalis River with his father and other relatives, sharing his knowledge and growing close to the Quinault community. He also cut timber on the Quinault Reservation, and served on behalf of the Quinault Tribal Council as a member of multiple fish committees.
Larry’s humor and wit were unparalleled and guaranteed to make anyone laugh. Without fear, his ability to press forward — regardless of any circumstance — helped carry forward all those he cared for and touched. Larry’s spirit was a shining light where humor, patience and modesty won each day.
As we read this brief story and reflect upon Larry’s life, we may take comfort knowing that he lived a wonderful life and leaves a legacy of love, adventure, strength, pride and so many fish from so many places.
As time and tide wait for no man, Larry will be deeply missed by all, as he is called home to our Lord and walks on to our Creator.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Laurie (Rich) Wyatt, of Montesano, Washington; three sons, James (Sofia) Goodell, of Bothell, Washington, George Ero (Cheryl) Goodell, of Dillingham, Alaska, and Junior Goodell, of Aberdeen, Washington; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a sister, Annette (Craig Wheatley) Goodell Bowley, of Longview, Washington.
A daughter, Cheryl Rose Goodell, and siblings, Eugene Goodell Jr., Carolyn Almer and Clifford Goodell, died previously.
There was a visitation at the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam, Washington, on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A graveside Indian Shaker service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Taholah Cemetery in Taholah, Washington.
