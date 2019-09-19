Seaside
Dec. 20, 1950 — Aug. 24, 2019
Leanne Wheeler Boles, age 68, of Seaside, Oregon, passed away at Providence Seaside Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. She was the wife of Gary S. Boles, with whom she would have celebrated 48 years of marriage on Sept. 18.
She was born Dec. 20, 1950, in Aurora, Illinois, and was the daughter of the late Robert “Paul” and Virginia Josephine Wheeler.
Leanne graduated from Estacada High School in 1968, and from the Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center School of Nursing in 1972. She was an active member of the North Coast Family Fellowship, and worked for many years as a nurse in labor and delivery at Providence Seaside Hospital before retiring.
She enjoyed babies, traveling, cooking, gardening and spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving, besides her husband, are four children: Brent (Rebecca) Boles, Rachel (Richard) Chiamulon, Andrew (Brittney) Boles and Ryan Boles; six grandchildren; her brothers, Henry Dean Wheeler, Jeffery Paul Wheeler and Gregory Len Wheeler; and her sister, Kathy Jo Lippincott.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Roxanne Jill Lighty.
A celebration of life will be held at North Coast Family Fellowship, 2245 N. Wahanna Road in Seaside, on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org
