Astoria
July 21, 1939 — April 5, 2021
Lee Evert Knutinen was taken from his fishing and hunting grounds on April 5, 2021.
He was born to Ralph and Aune (Asphorus) Knutinen on July 21, 1939. Lee grew up in Svensen, and graduated from Knappa High School. He enlisted, and was in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1956 to 1960.
He married Muriel Jensen and had three sons, Ralph, Kenny and Kevin, who survive him.
Lee was a Wonder Bread supervisor until his retirement. He also worked at the Astoria Plywood Mill in earlier years.
On May 14, 1999, he married Bonnie (Whitney) Jones. He was looking forward to a trip to Jackpot, Nevada, in May.
He enjoyed going to Eastern Oregon hunting for many years. He dearly loved his eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He leaves behind his wife, Bonnie; two sisters, Janet Angell and Carolyn Ferrell; and also a stepson, Terry Jones.
He had many, many friends whom he cherished and gave them “words of wisdom.”
Gone, but never forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
