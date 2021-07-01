Astoria
Dec. 8, 1937 — June 10, 2021
Master Chief Petty Officer Lee Hughes, 83, passed away, with a family member and a friend by his side, on June 10, 2021, in the middle of the night, after battling advanced stage colon cancer.
Lee Hughes was born in Dallas, the son of Leroy and Verda Hughes. He attended his first years of school in Falls City, before his family moved to the logging town of Valsetz.
Lee attended school in Valsetz until his freshman year in high school. That year, his father sent him to Dallas, where he stayed with his Uncle Walter and Aunt Dolly, so he could play football. While attending Dallas High School, Lee played basketball, baseball and football. Football was his favorite.
Lee left high school to enlist in the U.S. Navy in 1954, attending boot camp in San Diego, California. His advanced training took place in Norfolk, Virginia. He also attended schools for aviation, gas handling, career counseling, military leadership, trade school and many others.
Lee served his country in the Navy for 30 years as a machinist. During this time, he completed his high school degree, and married Tomiko Gohara on June, 26, 1959. Lee earned the rank of E-9 (master chief petty officer). During his time of service, Lee and Tomiko lived in San Diego, Seattle, Virginia, Guam, Japan and Hawaii.
After retiring from the military, Lee and Tomiko moved to Portland, where Lee worked for General Electric Co. for a short time. Their next move was to San Diego, where Lee worked at Scripps Hospital for 21 years in the maintenance department. He also owned and operated a pet store for several years during this time in San Diego.
“Popeye,” a yellow-naped Amazon talking parrot, became one of Lee’s favorite friends. Lee brought him home from the pet store when no one else wanted him. Popeye liked Lee alone. He was a one-man pet, with no love for Tomiko. Lee had Popeye for 25 years.
Lee finally retired, and he and Tomiko hit the road, traveling by RV for a year in a 40-foot motor home with two dogs and Lee’s parrot, before settling in Reedsport in September 1994. Lee missed hunting and fishing and Tomiko was ready for a permanent home. They purchased a home at River Bend Mobile Park Resort.
Lee kept busy fishing, hunting and volunteering in the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Salmon Trout Enhancement Program, and occasionally visited the local casino to test his luck. Watching sports on TV was an important part of his day, with football being his favorite.
On Dec. 7, 2015, Tomiko passed away, after a battle with cancer.
Lee’s nephew, James, would always stop and visit Lee on his work travels in the Reedsport area, sometimes staying overnight before traveling home to Astoria. Lee moved to Astoria in 2018 to live closer to his nephew, James, and lived there until his passing on June 10, 2021.
Lee was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob and Lanny, and his sister, Judy. He is survived by his sisters, Janet, Linda and Laveta, along with his nieces and nephews.
Lee always had a great sense of humor, joking with doctors, medics and nurses, even when he was very ill. He was a very kind man and always a great listener. We treasure our memories of good times with Lee and the positive impact on our lives.
