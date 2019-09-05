Estacada
Nov. 24, 1922 — Aug. 20, 2019
Longtime Estacada resident Roy Haikkila died at his home, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. He was 96.
LeeRoy Ludwig Haikkila was born Nov. 24, 1922, in Gackle, North Dakota, to Charley and Joseffina (Nickils) Haikkila. When he was 15, they moved to Astoria, where he lived and worked most of his working career as a machinist.
On Feb. 17, 1943, he entered into the U.S. Army, where he served his country during World War II. He was in the battle at Normandy and Rhineland . Roy received a Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Service Medal and the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal. He was honorably discharged Nov. 2, 1945.
He married Delores and they had four children. She died in 1982. On June 21, 1986, he married Katherine (Hoppe) McGuffey in the Viola area. They made their home in the Estacada area. Roy was a member at the Estacada Community Fellowship.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine; children, Diane Telen, Dan Haikkila, Yvonne Durant, Dale McGuffey and Velma Strickland; 36 grandchildren; and 68 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his children, Marlene Velasquez, Neil McGuffey and Diane Lomeli.
