Seaside
Oct. 30, 1945 — July 23, 2020
Lenora “Le” Janett Horning, 74, of Seaside, Oregon, passed peacefully, with her family by her side, on July 23, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.
Le was born on Oct. 30, 1945, in Roseburg, Oregon, the daughter of Leonard and Goldie Kinsel. Le graduated from Roseburg High School in 1963.
After high school, Le attended business school in Portland and later moved to Seaside where she had previously spent her summers as a child.
Le worked as a bookkeeper and in the restaurant industry around the Seaside area for many years, until she retired in 2009.
In her spare time, Le enjoyed tinkering in her garden, especially growing her famous dahlias.
Le is survived by her husband of 35 years, John Horning, and her four children, Jerrit, Jodi, Eric and Wade. Le could not wait to have her house full of grandchildren; she is survived by six beautiful, energetic granddaughters and one grandson. Le is also survived by her brother and sister, Bill and Linda.
A celebration of life will be planned for later this summer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.