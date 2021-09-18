Tillamook
Dec. 11, 1930 — Sept. 13, 2021
Sis Anderson passed away on Sept. 13, 2021, in Tillamook.
Sis was born Dec. 11, 1930, in Mohler to Paul Werner Sr. and Georgia Johnson Werner. She lived in Mohler as a young girl in logging camp 4, until her family moved to Bayside Gardens in Nehalem.
Sis attended Nehalem High School where she was a champion ping pong player and also a head cheerleader before she graduated in 1948. It was Nehalem High School where she met Harold Chase, her first husband, and they were married in 1950. Sis was a waitress in Nehalem while also working at Nehalem High School as a secretary. She and Harold had their first son, Howard, in 1955. After their son’s birth they moved to Corvallis to operate a restaurant they purchased. After their restaurant adventure Sis and Harold moved to Logsden where Harold worked at a lumber camp for Georgia-Pacific. In 1961 another move was in store for the Chase family as they moved to Newport where they purchased a laundromat. Werner, their second son, was born at this time in Toledo, near Newport.
Sis and Harold returned to Nehalem and built a house next to her parents, Paul Sr. and Georgia. Harold returned to the logging industry in Nehalem, and then moved to Morton, Washington, for a logging job. This is where Sis discovered her passion for snowmobiling. In 1971 her husband, Harold, was killed in a logging accident. Sis and her two sons moved back to Nehalem and she became a school bus driver in order to support her sons.
In 1975, Sis married Dale Anderson. Sis and the boys joined Dale at his family dairy on McDonald Road in Nehalem. Sis continued her snowmobiling passion with Dale on Mount St. Helens as well as Mount Rainier. Sis also enjoyed clam digging and was famous for her clam fritters.
In 1979 Sis and Dale purchased the family home in Bayside Gardens where Sis spent a majority of her childhood. In 1982, Dale purchased a service station in Sumpter, and Sis was soon to follow after she finished her bus driving season. Both enjoyed gold mining and even invested in a claim located in Greenhorn. In 1985 Sis and Dale traveled to Alaska with family and friends and visited every county in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada and a few in California when they retired in 1995.
Sis was known for her kindness and hospitality and hosted Werner family reunions and smaller get togethers for decades. There have been five generations that were blessed to gather on the Bayside Gardens property, thanks to the generous and welcoming spirit of Sis and Dale.
Sis is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Chase; son, Brian Anderson; brothers, Paul Jr. Werner and Leland Werner; and sisters, Agibelle Werner and Mary Werner. Sis is survived by her husband, Dale Anderson; sister-in-law, Betty Widmer Werner; three sons, Howard Chase, Werner and Tonya Chase, Aaron and Celestine Anderson; daughter, Debra and Chris Carpenter; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service is Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Nehalem American Legion Cemetery, 10755 NeCarney City Road in Nehalem. Reception to follow at Sis and Dale’s home, 11265 Evergreen Way in Nehalem.
