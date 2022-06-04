Leo F. “Sonny” Brown passed away May 15, 2022, at his home in Dallas. He was 84 years old, and was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Seaside, the son of Stub Brown and Frances Witte.
A graduate of Gearhart Grade School and Seaside High School, he married Nancy Cheney on Jan. 3, 1958, in Seaside.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Leo served in Denver, Colorado, Homestead, Florida, and Minot, North Dakota.
In 1969, he began work with the Department of Transportation in Alaska as a project engineer in many remote native villages, building roads and airports.
He retired from Nome, Alaska, in the early 1990s, returning to Oregon to plant and operate a hazelnut orchard near Dallas.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy; sons, Steve, of Homer, Alaska, Craig, of Spokane, Washington, and Randy, of Dallas; daughter, Jorine, of Tigard; two sisters; two brothers; and six grandchildren.
