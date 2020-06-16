Molalla
April 29, 1957 — April 28, 2020
Leon Francis Posey was born to Lloyd and Luella (Zaspel) Posey on April 29, 1957, in Portland, Oregon. He went on to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020.
Leon was the youngest of seven siblings. His family moved from Portland to Seaside, Oregon, in 1969, where he grew up and attended public schools.
He met and married his first wife, Debbie Cain, in 1975. They were married for 25 years and raised five children together in Astoria.
Leon worked as a skilled millwright at Weyerhaeuser lumber mill in Warrenton for over 10 years. He was undoubtedly a hard-working man and loved spending time with his family and close friends, fishing, hunting and camping.
Leon moved from the coast to Molalla, Oregon, in 1999, after accepting a job with Interfor mill. Shortly thereafter, Leon met his second wife, Jamie (Graham-Goodman). The two soon became inseparable, and married in the fall of 2003.
Leon and Jamie made many memories together. Some of their favorite times were spent at the Molalla River on a hot summer day, fishing up at Olallie Lake or traveling to visit children and grandchildren all over Oregon, Washington state and Idaho.
The two also enjoyed bird watching from their patio/garden. They enjoyed listening to music, cooking great food and visiting the casinos at the beach. Most of all, they loved spending time with each other and their families.
Leon and Jamie were married for 13 years before her passing in 2016 from lung cancer. Leon has so many friends and family — far too many to list. He was a good man, he was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all.
Leon is preceded in death by his wife, Jamie; his parents, Lloyd and Luella; and siblings, Richard (Dick) Arnold, Terry Arnold and John Posey.
He is survived by his older siblings, Judith Dewane, Ray Posey, Pete Posey and his sister-in-law and brother in-law; his five children, James Posey, Michael Posey, Rebecca Bryson, Deanna Posey and Laura Starr; and two stepchildren, Jessy and Tommy. Leon had many nieces and nephews, and 26 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a future date, when large gatherings are allowed. Family and friends will be notified at that time.
“Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” — 2 Corinthians 4:16-18
