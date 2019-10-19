Astoria
May 28, 1934 — Sept. 25, 2019
Leonard Frank Bjornstrom, who was called ‘Buck’ from kindergarten age, was born in Astoria on May 28, 1934, to Leonard B. and Lena Ann (Marincovich) Bjornstrom. He passed away Sept. 25, 2019. He was raised in Warrenton, attending Warrenton Grade School and Warrenton High School.
He married Marilyn Riggs in 1956. They later divorced.
On March 15, 1974, Buck married Kerry Vaughn Keith at the courthouse in Astoria. She survives, living at the family home in Astoria.
Buck enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1955, serving as a boatswain’s mate, third class, aboard the buoy tender Ivy, stationed in Astoria. He was honorably discharged in 1959.
Returning to civilian life, he worked in the automotive trade, at an Astoria dealership’s gas station, later in the parts department, and after attending Clatsop Community College automotive classes, joined the dealership’s auto body repair department.
In 1976, Buck opened his own repair shop in Astoria, Silverside Auto Body, which he operated until his retirement in 2003.
Buck is survived by sons Leonard W. Bjornstrom (Fran) of Knappa, Steve Bjornstrom (Phyllis) of St. Helens and Craig Bjornstrom (Karen) of St. Helens, and daughter Jodi Lee (Butch) of St. Helens; as well as stepsons John Keith (Elise) of Portland and Kevin Keith (Marci) of Vancouver, Washington, and stepdaughter Susan Keith (John) of Tualatin.
He is also survived by his sisters, Frances Sandy of Seaside and Linda Johnson of Astoria. He was preceded in death by his sister Delores Nelson.
A private graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery is scheduled for next spring.
Ocean View Cremation And Burial Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
