Medford
Oct. 1, 1930 — April 13, 2019
Leonard Ray Zastera was born on Oct. 1, 1930, and went to heaven on April 13, 2019.
Leonard was an amazing man who led an amazing life. He was born in Orland, California, to his parents Edward Charles Zastera and Irel Alice Harrington.
He will always be remembered for the love of his family and his children.
He is survived by his children, daughters, Holly Marie (Zastera) Quaschnick, Spruce Ann (Zastera) McMullen and Willow Elaine (Zastera) Bounds; and sons, Arlen, Jimmy, Jerry and Don Zastera.
Leonard was a master craftsman and outdoorsman, who could be found in his shop working on his wood lathe, wood being his favorite crafting project. He loved making sand paintings from sand and earth that he had collected during his travels.
Fishing on the local rivers and lakes was a passion that he did from boyhood, until only in his dreams.
He was so very loved.
