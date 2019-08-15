Cathlamet, Washington
March 19, 1930 — Aug. 11, 2019
LeRoy Julius Wika was born March 19, 1930, on Puget Island, Washington, to Torleif and Hazel (Olsen) Wika. He died on Aug. 11 at a Vancouver, Washington, hospital.
He was a 1948 graduate of Wahkiakum High School. LeRoy lived his entire life in Wahkiakum County, and was a county port commissioner.
He married Norma Jean Witham in 1949, and she preceded him in death in 1972.
He commercial fished for 54 years, 25 of those in Cordova and Cook Inlet, Alaska, and four years in Bristol Bay, Alaska. He fished the Columbia River most of his life, retiring in 2004.
He married Dawn Mitchell on Nov. 3, 1979, and she survives him at home. Dawn and LeRoy enjoyed 31 winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
He was a member of Salmon For All, Columbia River Fishermens’ Protective Union, United Cook Inlet Drift Association, and was a 50-year Elks member.
In addition to Dawn, LeRoy is survived by his two sons, Rick Wika (Carolyn) and Chris Wika; three sisters, Jean Kenner (Ralph), Vivian Olsen and Linda Debriae (Jerry); two grandchildren, Katie and Lance Wika; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a son, Chuck Wika, and his brother-in law, Bob Olsen.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m., at the Norse Hall on Puget Island.
Dowling Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
