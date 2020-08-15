Astoria
March 21, 1948 — Aug. 5, 2020
LeRoy Peter Adolphson, a native son of Astoria, Oregon, was born on March 21, 1948. He passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by friends, the morning of Aug. 5, 2020.
LeRoy, or “Ming the Merciless,” if you were in the know, was a true gentleman, legend and iconic champion of Astoria. He was a fixture and fierce advocate for the Uniontown neighborhood and Suomi Hall. LeRoy was a renaissance man, his eye never missing a detail, and his skills were as vast as the circle of friends that were his world.
LeRoy always lived his best life and filled it with adventure, community and his love for gardening, Asian culture, his Finnish heritage and sense of harmony. His mark on this town is huge.
He and his life companion, David Drafall, maintained a business, One Six Five West Bond, the Doughboy Monument, worked at building up the Uniontown image and spearheaded the continued presence of Suomi Hall, with respect for our strong Finnish connection in Astoria.
LeRoy was a classy man, and one arena where he stood tall and proud was as a gay man in Astoria. LeRoy was the first out and visible gay man in Astoria, who many of us felt honored to know and befriend. He calmly helped others to be comfortable as their true selves, and helped to integrate gay people through socializing with every strata of culture here.
Famous for his Astoria Regatta and other parties, he was a gracious and inclusive host. LeRoy had a keen interest in progressive politics, civil rights and scintillating conversations with diverse people here, and around the world. This attitude was likely inspired by his politically active grandmother, Emilia Peuhkurinen-Bohm, who lived with him in the family home.
Then there were LeRoy’s significant passions for gardening, bonsai and fine art. His aesthetic for balance and flow in the garden inspired many to step up their garden game. He led through example, his life a rich and beautiful tapestry of true presence.
If one walked into a room with LeRoy present, he was always honored if you greeted him first. If one needed to know how to prune a maple, how to address a situation or make a change, LeRoy was the one we went to first. He never forgot you, and we will never forget him.
We come to his dedicated family of clients from One Six Five West Bond, who have been with him for decades, some all their lives. LeRoy truly enjoyed helping people see the beauty of who they were in the world.
LeRoy’s presence will be greatly missed, but his spirit will live on through all the lessons he has given us over the years. His life was legacy, and one that will be honored for years to come.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lower Columbia Q Center or Suomi Hall.
