Astoria
Sept. 22, 1926 — April 24, 2022
Lillian Skinner, daughter of Lydia, mother of Susan and James, was born Sept. 22, 1926, in a two-room house in Ransom, Kansas, the youngest of nine children.
Two older children of Lydia and Jakob had been left in Russia with relatives when Jakob became a refugee in what is now Poland, upon fleeing the compulsory military draft in Russia. Ultimately the family ended up in Kansas, where more children were born. The family subsistence farmed and cobbled shoes and got their water from a hand-drawn pump in the yard.
The tomatoes in grandma’s garden were fabulous, and I learned how to make fried mush and wilted spinach from her — even though she spoke only idiomatic German, and I spoke (very idiomatic) American English.
Lilli died at Clatsop Care Center on April 24, 2022. She was 95 1/2 years old.
Lilli took full advantage of the public education opportunities available for white women in mid-20th century U.S. After graduating from high school handily, she soon was qualified as a registered nurse, and after practicing several years, she returned to become among the first in the nation to complete certified registered nurse anesthetist training.
She also had a “second job” as head nurse at the Dallas, Texas, branch of Planned Parenthood for a few years in the early 1970s.
After a long career as a nurse anesthetist, mostly doing obstetrical anesthesia in large hospitals in the Dallas area, she retired at age 50, and went on to become a successful businesswoman and property owner.
Ever the nomad even in later years, Lilli landed at the Fountain of Youth, living in a doublewide near the impossibly stinky Salton Sea in the Sonoran desert near Niland, California, for the past 15 years. She had many friends at the park, and considered it home.
Lillian is survived by daughter, Susan, and son-in-law, Tom Duncan, of Astoria; nephews, Rick Siegrist, of Andover, Kansas, and Mike Craig of Russell, Kansas; niece, Mary Ann Miller, of Central Point; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins, great and great-great.
Her younger child, son, James, died 40 years ago to the day. He was 28 years old.
Lilli had a bevy of friends at the Fountain of Youth in California. We hold everyone in gratitude who helped her stay independent there up to the last two months of her life.
The care Lilli received at Clatsop Care Center was exemplary. We thank everyone for their patience and compassionate competence in making her last days as comfortable as possible.
So tap those ruby slippers together, mom, and may your next adventures be as bold as those in the past.
A celebration of her life and times will hopefully take place at the Fountain of Youth at a later date.