Grove, Oklahoma
Nov. 14, 1939 — March 18, 2021
Linda Ellen Crawford DuBois, 81, of Grove, Oklahoma, a former longtime Astoria resident, died peacefully on March 18, 2021, after a yearlong illness, at her home in Grove, and in the presence of her family.
Linda was born in Vinita, Oklahoma, on Nov. 14, 1939, to Tom and Helen Crawford, of Grove. She grew up in Grove, enjoying a close relationship with her younger sister, Suzanne Crawford Boles.
Linda was always a good scholar and active in dance, band and vocal music, graduating from Grove High School in 1957 as class valedictorian. She attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
She married her high school sweetheart, Edward DuBois, of Grove, in 1959. Edward brought them to Astoria in 1966, where he was a physics instructor at Clatsop Community College for 16 years, and where Linda managed the student math support lab. They were active in the Astoria First United Methodist Church and many community activities supporting science and the environment.
They returned to live in Grove in 1982, and Linda then worked as a bookkeeper for 35 years. Linda also assisted Edward with the management and operations of the family business in Grove, Grand Lake Charter Services.
Always a talented vocalist and dancer, Linda entertained and enriched her community through her many Grove Community Playmakers performances over 25 years, and with her work as a soloist and a committed member of the First United Methodist Church of Grove choir for 35 years. She was a member of “Bob’s Class,” a progressive adult Sunday school class at First United Methodist Church of Grove.
She valued the friendships she enjoyed in Grove and Astoria, but was always thrilled to travel, meet new friends and enjoy new experiences.
Linda loved mystery stories, and was an avid reader, finding it easy to lose herself in books, but was also a reader of science, anthropology and history periodicals, fascinated with new discoveries. She was an avid rock hound and created beautiful jewelry from her finds.
She was very committed to being an educated voter and regularly read and watched news of the world and politics. She enjoyed square dancing, knitting and crocheting with her friends and all family gatherings.
She always wished for more time with her flowers in her yard and her garden in Oregon was a particular point of pride. She especially liked visiting her children and grandchildren, seeing their performances and watching their careers blossom.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, in 1991, and is survived by her sister, Suzanne Crawford Boles; sons, Bruce DuBois and Rick DuBois; daughter, Ellen DuBois Meadows; much loved daughters-in-law, LuAnn Beauchamp DuBois and Gayle Fisher DuBois, and son-in-law, John Meadows; four grandchildren, Tyler DuBois, Tessa DuBois, Riley DuBois and Allison Meadows McLaughlin; and grandson-in-law, John McLaughlin; and one great-grandchild on the way, who will know of his beloved great-grandmother from stories of her talents, affection, humor, generosity and love expressed every day to her family and friends. She is also survived and celebrated by many close cousins and other relatives.
Visitation was Thursday at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home in Grove.
On Friday, friends and family attended a graveside service at Grove’s Olympus Cemetery, and a memorial service at the First United Methodist Church of Grove. The service was livestreamed at fumcgrove.online.church
Floral remembrances may be arranged at The Rusty Willow in Grove at 918-533-2892.
Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the ALS Foundation at alsfoundation.org to contribute to support for local sufferers of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or to the ALS Association to support research to battle ALS, at als.org
Donations may also be made to Grove Community Playmakers by mailing to Grove Playmakers, P.O. Box 450236, Grove, OK., 74345, and to the First United Methodist Church of Grove Music Memorial, by sending directly to the church at 1005 Leisure Road, Grove, OK., 74344.