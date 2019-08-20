Seaside
Oct. 9, 1942 — Aug. 3, 2019
On Aug. 3, Linda Fowler passed away in Seaside, Oregon. She was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Vernon Fowler, and was born in Astoria, Oregon, on Oct. 9, 1942.
Linda grew up in Astoria, attending elementary and high school, and graduating with the Class of 1960. Then she traveled south to the University of Oregon, where she achieved her degree in education.
Linda joined the faculty at Astoria High School, where she taught for several years. She accepted a job opportunity in Torrance, California, and after several different endeavors, because of her fluency in Spanish, she had an opportunity to teach English as a second language to elementary school children.
We heard many stories of her interesting experiences with these students. After several years, Linda moved back to Tigard, Oregon, and resumed her teaching career.
Linda was an avid lover of nature, especially butterflies, birds and flowers. Over the years she became an accomplished photographer. She sold beautiful greeting cards with her favorite nature subjects on the cover. Her talent with photography led her to write and illustrate a children’s book, which sold in several bookstores in the area.
She also made lovely jewelry, which she sold at local art fairs. Sewing was something else where she could show off her artistic talents.
Linda will be lovingly remembered by her classmates at AHS Class of 1960 as our “Auntie Mame.”
She is survived by her brother, Vernon Fowler.
