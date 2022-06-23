Nekoosa, Wisconsin
June 23, 1947 — June 14, 2022
Linda G. Knuth, 74, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away June 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Services were held on Sunday at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
Linda was born June 23, 1947, in Astoria, to John and Nellie (Gray) Barker. She met her future husband, Dan Knuth, while he was serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, and they were married on May 1, 1970, in Astoria.
After Dan finished his service, they moved to Dan’s home state of Wisconsin, and eventually settled in Nekoosa, where they made their home and raised their daughters, Vicki and Michelle.
Linda and Dan were blessed with 50 years of marriage. Dan passed away on Aug. 25, 2020.
Linda worked hard from a young age when she took on her first job, delivering The Daily Astorian newspaper so she could buy her first horse, “Smokey.” She also worked as a resident advisor for the Tongue Point Job Corps Center in Astoria prior to moving with Dan to Wisconsin.
After making their home in Wisconsin, Linda devoted her time to raising her girls. She was a very active mom, volunteering as a 4-H leader for the Wittenberg Workers 4-H group and leading the effort to remove asbestos from the Nekoosa area schools.
Fueled by her passion for assisting the elderly and those with special needs, Linda later returned to the workforce as a caregiver at Bridgewood and other area facilities.
She was active in the community: leading activities at area nursing homes, helping people with their taxes, volunteering with the U.S. Census Bureau and doing other volunteer work with special needs and elderly people throughout the community.
Linda always put the needs of others before her own. She loved to cook, and was famous for her baked beans and “ugly bread.” She loved camping, and also enjoyed crafting. A part of Linda’s heart was always in Oregon. She cherished her role as “big sister” and would return to her hometown as often as possible to get her “ocean fix” or take in a trolley ride.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Jeff) Haasl, of Wisconsin Rapids, and Michelle (Joe) Harrison, of Green Bay, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Joe Haasl, Holly Haasl (Cody Ostrum), Colleen Yeskie (Logan Hinders), Shannon Yeskie, Brad (Jolene) Yeskie and Sam, Ashley and Lex Harrison; great-grandchildren, Riley, Maverick, Amara, Zaiden, Natalie and Aubrey; sister, Elaine Ritter; brother, John (Lois) Barker; sisters-in-law, Diane Knuth and Elaine (Ron) Herman; mother-in-law, Genevieve “Jenny” Knuth; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Amy) Barker, Nathan (Jill) Barker, Steve (Wendy) Ritter, Jenny Ritter, Jeremy (Jessica) Herman, Amy (Dave) Houtevelde, Justin (Roxanne) Herman and Heather (Dwayne) Malcolm; and many great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dan; granddaughter, Miranda Yeskie; sister, Esther; father-in-law, Dale Knuth; and brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Knuth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the All Children Together Playground in Wisconsin Rapids through the Incourage Community Foundation, 478 E. Grand Ave., Wisconsin Rapids, WI., 54494.