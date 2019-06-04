Astoria
April 28, 1942 — May 29, 2019
Linda Joyce (Groves) Hulett, of Astoria, Oregon, was born in Roseburg, Oregon, to Herbert and Margret (Wilson) Groves, on April 28, 1942, and passed away at her home, surrounded by family, on May 29, 2019.
Linda attended school in Roseburg until her family moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon, where she graduated from high school in 1961. She went on to live, meet and marry her one-and-only boyfriend and the love of her life, William (Bill) Hulett, in Lincoln City, Oregon, on Sept. 29, 1962.
From there, they eventually settled, and raised their two loving daughters, Tammy (Hulett) Lambert and Beth (Hulett) Chitwood, in Astoria.
Family was everything to Linda, and she adored her five grandchildren, Justin Lambert, Allie (Lambert) Clark, Scott Lambert and Ryker and Paxton Chitwood, along with her four great-grandchildren, Cecelia, Cora and Everett Lambert and Cooper Clark.
Linda was a homemaker, and she truly loved being a housewife. She kept a beautiful yard and a lovely home, and was known for making meals that brought her whole family together around the table.
She worked at J.C. Penney and Anderson Jewelers for 17 years, and retired from Dressbarn in 2009.
Linda had the gift to gab and because of this, she never met a stranger. Her love of people was seen in her life, as extra kids came along on family vacations, nieces and nephews stayed for extended summer visits and by welcoming foster children into her family for as long as they needed care.
Linda raised her girls in church, and lived out the commandment to “love your neighbor.” She was known for taking meals to the sick, adding something yummy to church potlucks and praying for others in their time of need.
Finally, in 2014, after being a lifelong Christian, Linda decided to take the plunge. With a big smile, she was baptized at Coastline Christian Fellowship at 72 years old, and afterward she exclaimed, “I’m so glad that I got up the nerve to be baptized!” What a happy day!
Linda struggled for years fighting several different autoimmune diseases, but she didn’t complain, she asked for prayer. We are thankful that she’ll never struggle again, and that she is completely healed — by the blood of Jesus.
Please join us to celebrate her life at 2 p.m., June 8, at Coastline Christian Fellowship, 89386 Highway 202 in Astoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Columbia Hospice/L. Hulett, 2111 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.