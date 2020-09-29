Hammond
Jan. 23, 1947 — Sept. 3, 2020
Linda “Lin” Miller Higgins, 73, died of cancer at her Hammond home on Sept. 3, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1947, in Homestead, Pennsylvania, to Clarence and Eunice (Miller) Miller. As an adolescent, she moved to the West Coast, eventually graduating from California State University, Northridge.
In 1971 she arrived in Oregon, where she remained thereafter, firmly rooted. In 1977, she met and married Matt Higgins, her husband of 43 years.
Foundational to her life was her Christian faith; Lin demonstrated that with a readiness to push all boundaries.
She was a spouse and mother, but never a “housewife.” She taught preschool for many years, and so established lifelong relationships with many of her students. A stint as a highway flagger provided a unique opportunity to reflect upon and deepen her faith. Later, she worked diligently as acting officer-in-charge of the Hammond post office.
She was elected to, and served a term on the Warrenton-Hammond School Board; when conscience demanded, sometimes taking positions contrary to her peers.
Through her years, she found great fulfillment in music, in gardening and especially in her art: in graphic design, photography, acrylics, watercolor, sculpture and collage, as well as combinations of those various media.
An artist, a pioneer and an iconoclast, Lin was fierce and complex, touching so many lives with her creativity, beliefs and compassion.
To the very end, she was a fighter, for herself and for others. Her closing act, in an orchestrated collaboration with a host of family and friends, was a huge collage representing the many elements of the Northwest region that she so loved.
Lin is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Wayne; her sister, Jean Hooper; her nephew, David Hooper; and her niece, Christie Hawk.
She is remembered by her husband; her children, Jessie (Billy Marcantel) Abercrombie, Lily (Jason Yeo) Higgins and Sam Higgins; her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Katherine Till and Rose and Max Yeo; her brother, Jim (Connie Weeks) Miller; her sisters, Peggy (Dave) Dove and Nan Saylor-Hersh; her nephews, Bobby Hooper and Ian Dove; her nieces, Susan (Mike) Decker, Lisa (Jeff) Gontarek, Sandi (Peter) Elias, Andrea (Mark) Hawk-Williams, Elizabeth (Mace) Lambert and Rosie (Gerry) Bates; and many, many friends and valued colleagues.
Many thanks are due to Lower Columbia Hospice for their compassionate care. In remembrance, donate there, or simply give cash to a needy stranger.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.