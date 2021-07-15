Astoria
June 27, 1968 — June 23, 2021
Linda Marie Hernandez sadly passed away June 23, 2021, in Salem. She was 52.
Linda was Born in Winnemucca, Nevada, to Gigi and John Hartley on June 27, 1968. She spent most of her younger years living in Gold Beach, and later moved to Astoria, where she started a family and had three children, Heather, Chris and Michael.
Linda had a love for dolphins and had hoped to one day swim with them. She enjoyed doing puzzles, crocheting and spending time with her family.
Linda is survived by two of her children, Heather Tremain, of Hammond, and Michael Tremain, of Astoria; three grandchildren; her mother and stepfather, Gigi and Harry Thompson, of Astoria; sisters, Carol Dickson, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Theresa White, of Susanville, California; brothers, John Hartley Jr., of Florida, Richard Bastiaen Jr., of Astoria, and Michael Bastiaen, of Astoria; along with many nieces and nephews.
Linda resides in death with her son, Christopher Tremain, her father, John Hartley Sr., and stepfather, Richard Bastiaen Sr.
A celebration of life will be held on July 25 at 1 p.m. at Cullaby Lake in the north shelter. It is a potluck, but please don’t feel obligated to bring anything but memories.
Linda was an amazing woman who was loved by many, and will be dearly missed, and lives on forever through memories. She was taken from this world too soon. But all who knew her will tell you that she was kind-hearted and had a beautiful soul.
