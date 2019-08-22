Seaside
June 24, 1952 — May 21, 2019
Linda Sue Walker passed away on May 21, 2019, in her place of residence in Seaside, Oregon.
She was born on June 24, 1952, in Vancouver, Washington, and was the daughter of the late Dale Hudson and Betty Heath.
Linda was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Sandy Norcross and Nancy Hudson, and stepfather, Marlin Heath.
Survivors include her daughter, Jacqueline Derby; her son, Jack Gilson III; her nephew, Jake Reier and his partner, Toni Couch; her stepbrothers, Raymond and Merle; and five grandchildren, Justin Lee, Paul Zimmer and John, Chloe and Drew Gilson. Also, her many great friends.
Linda had an amazing and loving personality. She touched many lives with her kindness, helpfulness and her wonderful smile.
