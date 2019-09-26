McMinnville
Sept. 2, 1927 — Sept. 20, 2019
Linus H. Seger, 92, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, in McMinnville, Oregon.
A rosary Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, with an 11 a.m. Mass service to follow at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Astoria. Friends and family are welcome. A reception follows at St. Mary’s.
Linus was born Sept. 2, 1927, in Dubois, Indiana, to Frank and Margaret (Schmitt) Seger. Linus was preceded in death by his brothers, Francis, Alvin, Charles, Bernard, Cletus, Claude and James, and his sister, Florentine Mathias. He is also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon (Jackson) Morgan, wife, Deloris (Riehl) Seger, and wife, June (Lockwood) Seger.
Linus is survived by three daughters, four sons and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Linus lived a life of service, and was always willing to serve others and his church, St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Linus owned and operated an adult foster home in Astoria, Oregon, for 15-plus years. He was very proud of his adult foster home and the service he provided to the residents and their families.
Linus will be remembered for his service to others, his love of the Catholic Church and his Bible, his love of some good fried chicken, being an all-star noodle ball partner at Life Care Center of McMinnville, and his constant flirting with the ladies.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Mary, Star of the Sea scholarship fund account.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at hughes-ransom.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.