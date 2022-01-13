Lois Blanche Hoyer, 95, died Jan 1, 2022, in Seaside.
She was born Sept. 29, 1926, in Lisbon, North Dakota, the daughter of Blaine and Ellen (Rasmussen) Hansen.
The family moved to Astoria when she was 9 years old, where she graduated from Astoria High School.
She married Donald Hoyer on Sept. 22, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Astoria.
They had been married for 73 years when Don passed away in 2020. They lived in the Lewis and Clark valley until 1967, when they moved to Seaside.
She had been employed at Columbia River Packers Association cold storage, retiring in 1977. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Ladies of the Elks and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. She had belonged to a group of friends that met once a month since 1944 for lunch and conversation, until the virus disrupted daily life.
Don was the center of Lois’ life; they enjoyed going out dancing, traveling and visiting the casinos. She was an avid reader, and would return from a visit to the Seaside Library with a bag full of books.
Lois is survived by her son, Kerry (Teresa) Hoyer; daughter, Holly (John) Baum; grandchildren, Aaron Hartman, Josh (Katie Powell) Baum, Jake (Jennifer) Baum, Megan (Joey) Greenberg, Lacey Hoyer (Jasper Deveraux) and Libbi (Clint) Redding; great-grandchildren, Xander, Ragner and Gavin (Josh and Katie’s), Rori, Laney and Quincy (Jake and Jen’s), Avery and Iris (Lacey and Jasper’s) and Jack and Ellen (Libbi and Clint’s); brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Lorraine Hoyer; nieces, Cindy Wills, Nancy Lane and Becky Brubaker; nephew, Jeff Hoyer; sisters-in law, Dorothy Hansen and Nancy Sabo; Hansen cousins, Charlie, Floyd and Lenard; and numerous cousins from the Rasmussen families.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dean and Duane Hansen.
The family offers a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at Neawanna By The Sea, who took such good care of Mom since September 2020, and especially in her final days.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
