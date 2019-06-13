Warrenton
May 18, 1953 — June 4, 2019
Lois Edna Bandeen was born to Eugene Bandeen and Edna Johnston Bandeen on May 18, 1953, in Astoria, Oregon.
Lois graduated from Warrenton High School in 1971. She completed her initial college education at Clatsop Community College, and went on to graduate from the University of Oregon with a degree in art education.
After college, Lois returned to live in Warrenton and worked at several local businesses and organizations, where she was highly valued.
Lois loved making unique and beautiful things throughout her life, and never stopped learning new arts and handicrafts.
Making wreaths from local evergreen boughs, fusing glass to make beads and jewelry, rock-hounding and cutting precious stones, designing elaborate treasure hunts and fairy houses for her nieces and nephews, gardening, baking homemade cakes and cookies, creating spooky Halloween costumes and decorations for her house — these are just a few of the many activities she enjoyed mastering and teaching to others.
She loved a good practical joke, and didn’t mind breaking a few rules in the spirit of fun. She was an excellent gift-giver, always remembering to bring your favorite things, even if the recipe for German chocolate cake icing was complicated, or it took forever to shell fresh hazelnuts by hand and get them roasted just right.
Lois took care of many local friends and family throughout the years, and she traveled the world, making new friends in faraway places.
Those of us who were lucky enough to know and love Lois will miss her originality, her contagious laugh and her willingness to go out of her way to do special things for people in her life.
Thanks to Lois, we’ll take time to bury and dig for treasure, make things by hand, stop to smell the roses and the fresh wreaths on our door and teach our children to believe in life’s little mysteries for as long as possible. Enjoying life to its fullest was her legacy, and we are grateful for everything she taught us.
Lois is survived by many friends and family members, including an aunt and uncle, siblings, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on June 29 at 2 p.m. For more information, please contact Ginger Bandeen at 971-409-6931.
The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, you consider instead a donation to The Harbor at P.O. Box 1342, Astoria, OR., 97103. Donations can also be made online at HarborNW.org
