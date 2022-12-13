Lois Hutson-Gill, 83, of Seaside, died on Nov. 27 at her residence.
She was born Oct. 15, 1939, in The Dalles, to Dewey and Althea (Wetherell) West. She was raised in Arlington until her graduation in 1957.
She was married to John Hutson on June 16, 1957, and together they moved to Clatsop County. Lois and John owned and operated Bud’s Campground until 1988, when she went to work with Gearhart by the Sea. She continued her working career until her retirement in 2006.
On May 31, 2006, John passed away.
In 2011, she married Ed Gill, and together they moved back to her hometown, Arlington, until his passing.
Lois was a member of the Lutheran Church in Seaside and the Methodist Church in Arlington. She enjoyed fiber arts like sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was very social, enjoying time with friends by playing cards, exercising at Curves and participating in a Bible study group.
Lois is survived by her son, Philip (Kelly) Hutson, of Seaside; grandchildren, Cody Hutson and McKenzie Hutson, both of Seaside; great-grandchildren, Rhett and Harper; as well as her nieces and nephews, Dan Russell, Steve Russell, Jack Donovan, Jerry Donovan, Carol Ann Donovan and Dewena Bates.
She is preceded in death by both of her husbands; her brother, Dewey West Jr.; and sisters, Evelyn Russell and Shirley Donovan.
Private interment will take place at Ocean View Cemetery.
