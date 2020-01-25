Gearhart
April 26, 1929 — Jan. 18, 2020
Loraine Allen McCarthy died in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2020, in Seaside, Oregon. During her last days, she was surrounded by such love, with many family members and friends by her side.
Loraine was born on April 26, 1929, in Portland, Oregon, to Marguerite and Irving Allen. She spent the younger part of her youth growing up on the Oregon Coast, attending Seaside High School, and later studying music at Willamette University.
On Sept. 7, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Bernard Sarpola. Together, in Richland, Washington, they raised three children, Bruce, Marilyn and Dick, eventually moving back to Seaside in 1965 to fulfill “Sarp’s” lifelong dream of owning a hardware store.
Loraine was an avid traveler, baker, reader and musician. She loved playing the organ, and often participated in shows at the Coaster Theatre, both as an actress and member of the orchestra.
While she had three children of her own, Loraine was known to “adopt” others needing a family. She welcomed them into her home, and it came to be the norm that there would always be extras at the dinner table.
In her early sixties, and after the death of her husband Sarp, Loraine decided that the hardware business was no longer for her. She chose to spread her wings, pursuing her dream of studying music thanatology in Missoula, Montana.
She quickly felt at home amongst her new friends and colleagues, sharing in the same passion and spiritual journey she was so eager to embark upon. Together they developed a beautifully woven community focused on healing. Loraine was fortunate enough to have some of these special colleagues play for her in her last days.
While studying in Missoula, through letters and phone calls, Loraine reconnected with longtime friend and retired Methodist minister, Charlie McCarthy. This sweet courtship turned into a lovely marriage in 1996. The two lived in Eugene, Oregon, and were active members of the local Methodist Church.
Loraine continued her calling as a music thanatologist at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Eugene, providing comfort to so many in their last moments of life. She took great joy in the work she did, and the purpose she felt.
After she retired, Loraine spent a great time of leisure and love, connecting with those she was closest to. She was often seen with a book or Kindle in her hand, and was even fortunate enough to finish the remaining chapters in her last book, as two of her grandchildren read at her hospital bedside.
Loraine greatly valued time with her family and grandchildren. She found such delight in gatherings centered around wonderful food, music and laughter. She truly was a beautiful soul, impacting countless individuals. It was very fitting that she was able to leave this world with the same warmth and peace that she had offered to so many over the years.
Loraine was grateful for a life filled with family, friends, admirers and spiritual mentors and colleagues, both those who have gone before her, and those who will live after.
Join us Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, 207 N. Spruce St., to celebrate Loraine’s life with music, story and fellowship.
Instead of flowers, the family suggests donations to the “Sarp” Sarpola Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Marilyn Reilly at P.O. Box 2466, Gearhart, OR., 97138.
