Jewell
Oct. 8, 1928 — Sept. 1, 2021
Lorene Ethel (Larson) Rodgers was born Oct. 8, 1928, at home in Mist to Francis and Ethel Mary (Berg) Larson and died Sept. 1, 2021, at Providence Seaside Hospital in Seaside from natural causes. She was a person who believed in the Bible verse: “Do unto others…” and demonstrated that her whole life.
Lorene was the youngest child with three older brothers who spoiled her. They were all ball players, including her father, and even though girls didn’t play back then, she was fairly athletic and had a competitive nature. She could win at games of table tennis and arm wrestling against her preteen grandsons until she was in her 70s. She also enjoyed music, learning to play the piano like her mother and grew up around the family band consisting of her uncles and mother. She recalled a time when her brother, Fred, and she drove to Longview, Washington, to sing “My Buddy” on a radio station dedicating it to their brother, Buddy, who was serving overseas in World War II. She went through the eighth grade at Birkenfeld Grade School and learned to take care of the home and cook while her mother took various jobs outside the home and provided babysitting services for family and friends.
On Jan. 3, 1950, Lorene married the love of her life, Herbert D. Rodgers, of Jewell, and they built their life together in Jewell. Lorene was a caregiver through and through and made sure that her husband, who ran a logging business, and their four children, never wanted for anything. She also remained devoted to her parents who lived long lives in Birkenfeld. Delicious meals (except when she made liver and onions), clean clothes, clean children, orderly home with regular bedtimes, birthday parties, sleepovers, holidays with extended family — all of this made for a happy home. She kept beautiful flower beds, a vegetable garden and canned faithfully every year. The grandchildren relished her home-canned peaches and chocolate chip cookies. She was known for her donated pies for community events and the local children lined up for her popcorn balls at Halloween. In her later years, Lorene played the piano and organ for her beloved Nehalem Valley Community Church in addition to teaching Sunday School for the younger classes.
Lorene encouraged her children in their interests. She made sure music played a part in their lives as it did in hers and that developed a desire in her three oldest to sing and two of them to play instruments. Along with her husband who played guitar and trumpet and sang like an angel, many evenings were spent around the piano with everyone singing church hymns and popular Christian contemporary music with a few John Denver songs thrown in. In addition to music, she was delighted to attend ballgames when her son played and continued attending grandchildren sports, theater and musical events well into her late 80s. When her children married and brought home grandchildren, Lorene just added plates to the table and there was never a hint that she was overloaded with work. Her face lit up when she held each new addition and she always had time to take care of them when their parents had to be away or take vacations. Lorene never took a vacation.
Lorene was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, her parents and all her brothers, Gene, Buddy and Fred Larson.
She is survived by her four children, Diane (Mike) Tiedeman, Donna (David) Holmes, Lynne (Jamie) Barendse, and Doug Rodgers; her grandchildren, Tara Costa, Russ Tiedeman, Michelle Osmanli, Melissa Law, Nathan Jarrett, Seth Holmes, Travis Holmes, Jereme Holmes, Aimee Barendse, Aaron Barendse, Luke Barendse, Kristin Spaulding, Teresa Rodgers, Benjamin Rodgers and Bradley Rodgers; 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a public viewing at Hughes Ransom Mortuary, 576 12th St., in Astoria on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Coronavirus restrictions apply.
Lorene will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private graveside service for family at Jewell Cemetery in Jewell on Saturday. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, contributions can be made to Nehalem Valley Community Church, 80803 Highway 103, Seaside, OR., 97138 or to a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.