Warrenton
Sept. 6, 1950 — Jan. 4, 2022
“The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of troubles; and he knows those who trust in him.” — Nahum 1:7
Loretta Jean Ray, 71, died Jan. 4, 2022, in her Warrenton home, with family by her side.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1950, in Astoria, to George and Elsie Soukkala. She graduated from Warrenton High School in 1968, and married the love of her life and best friend, Mark Ray, on March 28, 1968.
Loretta was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and leaves behind a legacy of love, faith and helping those in need.
She ministered by her husband’s side as a pastor’s wife in the Assemblies of God for over 30 years. She was also a school bus driver both in Myrtle Point and Astoria for 10 years. During the last few years of her life, she was a transport vehicle driver for the Ford and Toyota dealerships in Warrenton.
Loretta had a strong faith in God, and had a personal relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved the Lord with all of her heart, and ministered to others through her music. She played the piano, and was the worship music leader at Mission Christian Fellowship in Warrenton. She loved to sing unto the Lord!
Loretta enjoyed nature, and over the years always looked forward to camping, hiking, beach combing, gardening, raising chickens and growing the prettiest dahlias in Clatsop County. Many people were blessed by the flowers that she sold in her flower stand every summer.
Loretta Jean Ray is survived by her loving husband, Mark Ray; two daughters, Kari Ray Connell, of Warrenton, and Rachel and Joe Padilla, of Martinez, California; one son, Luke Ray, of Warrenton; three brothers, Raymond Soukkala, of Warrenton, Keith Soukkala, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Michael and Karen Soukkala, of Chehalis, Washington; one sister, Rayla and Steven Goldberg, of Warrenton; a widowed sister-in-law, Nikki Soukkala, of Nehalem; a widowed brother-in-law, Buddy Bradley, of Springfield; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark David Ray; both of her parents, Elsie and George Soukkala; two of her siblings, Wesley Soukkala and Caroline Bradley; and one sister-in-law, Colean Soukkala.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Mission Christian Fellowship, 525 N.W. Warrenton Drive in Warrenton. Wearing a mask is encouraged but not mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to one of the following: International Fellowship of Christians and Jews at ifcj.org or Life Changers Outreach, 544 Fir Point Lane, Glendale, OR., 97442.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at: caldwellsmortuary.com
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” — John 3:16