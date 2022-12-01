Loretta Jean Stidham passed away in Portland on Nov. 4 at the age of 85.
She was born to Dorothy and Wilbur McNulty on Sept. 20, 1937. She spent her childhood in Centralia, Washington, and then moved to Clatsop County with her husband, Ronald Stidham.
She finished her schooling, and graduated from Seaside High School. She eventually went on to receive her teaching certificate through Clatsop Community College, and graduated from Linfield College.
She loved children, and while raising her own four, she took in many foster children over the years. After her children were grown, she went on to be a teacher for many years.
Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, baking and building dollhouses. Gardening was a huge passion of hers, and she had a beautiful yard. She was also a great seamstress, having made a wedding dress and three bridesmaid dresses all by just having a picture to look at. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t sew.
She loved baking, and made the best pies and lots of holiday treats for everyone. Another of her big accomplishments was building a huge Victorian dollhouse, given to her by her children as a Christmas gift. It took her a while to open that huge box, but once she got going, there was no stopping her. She decorated every room to match her own house. It is truly magnificent.
She and her husband, Ron, traveled to England and Ireland, as she was Irish. They spent a month there, taking in the sights. They also traveled by motorcycle and were able to see 41 states over seven summers. She enjoyed traveling, but her favorite place to be was at home with her family.
Loretta and her husband Ron were married for 68 years. She is survived by her husband, Ron Stidham; her brother, Ed McNulty; her four children, Roxanne Welch, Keith Stidham, Kelly Stidham (Taunya) and Enola Baeten (Neal); grandchildren, Loren Gustafson (Danielle), Colin Gustafson (LeeAnn), Tyler Gustafson (Brooke), Brandi Helligso (Ryan), Korey Stidham (Kelli), Vanessa Baeten and Ashlea Baeten; her beloved corgi, Murphy; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Patrick Welch.
She was beautiful inside and out, and will be greatly missed. Donations in her honor can be made in her name to the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
A celebration of life will be held on March 18, 2023.
