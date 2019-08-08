Port Orchard, Washington
Sept. 27, 1962 — Aug. 4, 2019
Lori Ann Isom, 56, of Port Orchard, Washington, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, in Port Orchard.
Lori was born Sept. 27, 1962, in the Lewis and Clark area of Astoria, Oregon, to Alvin and Faye Olson. She graduated from the Lewis and Clark Christian Academy in 1980.
In 1983, she married Tim Isom. The couple had three children. They were members of Bethany Lutheran Church. The family moved to Port Orchard in 2001.
Lori was employed by American Greetings, working her way up to the territory lead position.
Lori’s life revolved around her faith and family. She was so proud of her children, and was always involved in whatever activities they were part of.
Lori also loved camping with family, going on hikes and rock collecting. She was so excited about the arrival of her first grandchild.
Lori is survived by her husband, Tim; sons, Joseph and Treavor, and her daughter, Julia (Dylan) Opsal; sisters, Joanne (Ron) Rubino and Sharon Bohrer; and brother, Steve Olson. She is also survived by her cousin and close friend, Joyce Allison, along with numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Olson.
A memorial service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 451 34th St., on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m.
