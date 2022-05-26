Lori Kay Longo, 57, of Chandler, Arizona, peacefully passed away on April 12, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with cancer.
Lori was born on July 1, 1964, in Gresham, to Gerald Perkins (Kay), of Thousand Palms, California, and Susan Alderman (David), of Payson, Arizona.
Lori attended Astoria schools.
Lori worked in the hospitality industry throughout most of her life. She was passionate about making those she served feel special, with a creative touch.
Lori had a zest for life, and it showed in everything she did. In her free time, she would spend it with her grandsons, gardening or crafting.
Everyone who knew Lori knew she had a big heart, and would do anything to help someone. She was not only an angel on earth, but also now an angel in heaven.
Lori is survived by her longtime partner of more than 20 years, Thomas Mello; her three children, Michael Shoop, of Arizona, Portia Longo (fiancé, Nicolas), of Arizona, and Ashley Longo, of Arizona; her grandsons, Hunter, Colton and Kyler; her siblings, Kari Gauthier (Phillip), of Astoria, Jodi Perkins, of Oregon, Gerald Perkins II, of Texas, and Tobi Zavala, of Chandler.
She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Rich Zavala.
Private family services were held at Tempe Mortuary on May 5.
Her celebration of life for all will be held at Post 35, American Legion, 2240 W. Chandler Blvd. in Chandler, at 4 p.m. on May 29.
