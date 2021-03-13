Rochester, Washington
Sept. 7, 1935 — March 3, 2021
Loris Jean (Oliver) Donovan was born Sept. 7, 1935, in Ontario to Clarence (Doc) and Vera Rose Oliver.
She attended school in Ontario and graduated from Ontario High School in 1953. Shortly after graduation, she moved with her parents to Knappa.
Loris went to work at the government U.S. Navy base at Tongue Point, where she met her husband-to-be, William G. Donovan. Loris and Bill were married July 14, 1956, in Astoria. They were married for 53 years before her husband passed away.
While living in Clatsop County, they lived in Seaside, Astoria and Warrenton, and raised three children, Gregory, Shawn and Tammee.
Loris and her husband were longtime members of the First Baptist Church in Warrenton.
Loris loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included making scrapbooks with all of her children’s and grandchildren’s pictures, cards, etc. She made beautiful hand-made cards and enjoyed sewing and many other crafts. Loris also collected teapots.
Loris was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill), on Oct. 29, 2009, and her son, Gregory, on Dec. 8, 2001.
Survivors include her daughter, Shawn Ebbert, and her children, Mark and Melyssa, of Boulder City, Nevada; daughter, Tammee, and her husband, Scott Cook, of Rochester, Washington, and their children, Danielle Applebaum and her husband, Joel, and Kaitlin and James Peppers, all of Albany; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Oliver, and his wife, Joyce.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.
