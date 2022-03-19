Gearhart
March 20, 1954 — Dec. 19, 2021
Our community has lost an incredible lady! Retired police officer Lorna Marie Brandt entered this world, along with her twin brother, Roger, on March 20, 1954, in Eugene. They joined their sister, Rebecca, and parents, Keith and Patricia Brandt.
Her father, an architect, and mother, a teacher, moved to Sacramento, California, for employment in 1956. They moved into a beautiful century-old farm on 200 acres. In 1969, their home was destroyed by fire, and consequently they moved into town.
Lorna excelled at any sport she tried. Some of her track and field records stood for decades. She graduated from Chico State College with a degree in teaching. One of her first jobs was as a trainer for the Sacramento Gold pro soccer team.
In 1985, Lorna moved to Oregon, and started at the Scappoose School District as a teacher and coach. During summertime she was a park director for Portland Parks & Recreation.
In 1988, Lorna joined the Columbia County posse, and loved law enforcement. In 1990, a big career change! She was hired by the Gearhart Police Department. That started her career as an officer, which spanned 28 years, included the Cannon Beach Police Department, and finished at the Seaside Police Department.
In 1996, while working for the Gearhart Police Department, she purchased, trained and got state certification for a canine to have on patrol with her.
When not working as an officer, Lorna coached track and field, volleyball, basketball and softball. When not coaching, she umpired Little League baseball and softball.
In 1997, Lorna purchased her home in Gearhart, and immediately cleared the back half-acre for training dogs. That led to building a barn for the 4-H kids to train their dogs, which will continue in her honor. Lorna was a 4-H leader of the Paws N’ Action club for over 20 years.
When Lorna saw a need, she tried to fill it. Quietly, she and her partner, Laura, sent many kids to summer camps and sport camps. If a child needed sports equipment, they would purchase it. Seeing them smile and be happy was the only payment.
Many of the local children were recipients of new bicycles, coats, shoes, backpacks and musical instruments. Lorna stated that, “a good Christian should give far more than receive.” She far exceeded that! As one little boy said, “You’re my hero!”
Lorna leaves behind her brother, Roger Brandt, of Scottsdale, Arizona; her sister, Rebecca Grayem and Mel, and six nieces and nephews, in Sacramento; and her family, Laura Chester, Shelby Chester, Kevin Chester, Roni Hanson and Joy Chester.
A memorial will be held at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds on April 16 at 2 p.m. Please bring your dog, and share a memory!
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal assistance groups.