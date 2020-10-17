Sandy
June 3, 1931 — May 23, 2020
Lorraine Adelle Andriesian, 88, passed away May 23, 2020.
Lorraine was a child of God, and the only child born to Wallace G. Robertson and Pauline Ruth (Shoun) Robertson on June 3, 1931, in Roseburg.
She graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1949, and soon after high school she married the handsome man of her dreams, Daniel Richard Andriesian. They were married for life until Dan’s death in 2008. Dan had just turned 80 the day before his death.
Dan and Lorraine started their family of three children while Dan was in dental school (Oregon Health and Science University Class of 1957). They moved to Cottage Grove, where he started his dental practice.
Lorraine wore many hats in her beautiful life; she was a homemaker, dental assistant, artist, floral arranger, pianist, singer, farm hand, photographic colorist, loving wife and mother to Mike Andriesian, Rick Andriesian and Paula St James.
In 1969, the family moved to Warrenton, where Lorraine was also the dental office manager and first mate to Capt. Dan on their charter boat, the Paradox, which they lived aboard for 15 years.
Lorraine was also active in her community, and left her mark as a member of the Red Hat Society, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the garden club and sang with Seaside’s Sweet Adelines Sandpipers chorus for years. Lorraine organized the Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Pageant for a couple of years, and was a life member of the Warrenton First Baptist Church.
Lorraine is survived by her three children, Michael Andriesian, and his wife, Valerie Nuzum, of Vancouver, Washington, Rick Andriesian, and his wife, Deni, of Sandy, and Paula St. James, of Boise, Idaho; six grand grandchildren, Paula’s son, Eric Holm, Rick’s sons, Derek and Aram Andriesian, and Mike’s children, Nik Arnold and Cora Arnold; and great-grandchildren, Derek and Keyla’s children, Penelope and Olivia (newborn) of Los Angeles, California.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Mingo Shay Arnold.
Lori had been living in an assisted living home for several years in Sandy and died after an unexpected health crisis ended her life. She passed at Rick and Deni’s home, surrounded by family.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend her memorial service, scheduled for Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Warrenton First Baptist Church.
The memorial will be followed by a social hour and potluck, and then a graveside service will be held at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, where Lori will join her father and mother, Wallace G. Robertson and Pauline R. Robertson, and her husband of 58 years, Daniel Andriesian.
Flowers can be delivered to the Warrenton First Baptist Church, 30 N.E. First St. in Warrenton, Oregon (503-861-2432).
