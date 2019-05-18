Astoria
June 21, 1929 — May 8, 2019
Lorraine Jean Berg, 89, of Astoria, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her home in Astoria.
She was born June 21, 1929, at Bethesda Hospital, St. Paul, Minnesota, to Oliver and Thelma (Chelgren) Thompson. She grew up in central Wisconsin.
In 1947, she left her hometown for the nursing program at St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota. She graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1952, and in 1953 became a registered nurse.
It was at the U of M that she met World War II veteran Roger Allen Berg. He was wingman for his friend on an ice skating double date, and when he saw Lorraine he was immediately smitten. On April 4, 1953, Lorraine and Roger were married in Sedro-Woolley, Washington.
Roger’s management career with American Can Co. led them to San Francisco, where they moved into a $56 per month studio apartment on Russian Hill. Lorraine also worked as a nurse at French Hospital in the Sunset District.
In 1956, they moved again when Roger was transferred to Seattle, Washington. It was in Seattle that the couple started their family. Mother to three boys, Steve, Gary and Greg, Lorraine stayed busy, raising the boys and working part time as a nurse.
In 1972, the family moved again when Roger was offered a plant manager position in Astoria, Oregon. In Astoria the couple flourished, becoming involved members of the community.
Lorraine first worked at Columbia Memorial Hospital, but then found her niche with the Job Corps at Tongue Point. She was with Job Corps until her retirement, eventually becoming the director of medical services there.
After selling their home, the couple moved into a unit in the Columbia House condominiums and spent time traveling, spending winters in Mesa, Arizona.
Lorraine was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, was an officer with the American Association of University Women and enjoyed golf with her husband at the Astoria Golf & Country Club. They were both active members of the local Rotary Club.
She will be remembered as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, nurse, Sunday school teacher and Cub Scout den mother.
She is survived by her sons, Steve Berg and Greg Berg; her sisters, Mary Thompson and Karen Thompson; her five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Berg, and her second son, Gary Berg.
