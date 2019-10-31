Bay City
Sept. 16, 1931 — Oct. 23, 2019
Lorraine Vandecoevering, 88, was born to John and Rose Kottre on Sept. 16, 1931, in Glen Ullin, North Dakota, and passed away peacefully with family by her side on Oct. 23, 2019, in Bay City, Oregon.
Lorraine moved from North Dakota in 1937 with her family to Mount Angel, Oregon. She met and then married Lawrence Vandecoevering on Nov. 20, 1948. Soon they were busy with a small dairy farm and four children; Linda, Beverly, Mary and David were born.
In the mid-1950s they moved to Bay City and then Tillamook, when four more children were born, Tony, Teresa, Margy and George.
In the mid-1960s Larry and Lorraine moved the family to Garibaldi, Oregon, where they soon became top employers of Tillamook County in the restaurant and fishing business, owning the Troller Restaurant & Lounge and charters. They also once owned the largest family-owned fishing fleet on the Pacific Coast.
Lorraine was very active in her community, and among her many accomplishments she co-founded the Garibaldi Maritime Museum and naming, through the state of Oregon, the Capt. Gray Mountain above Garibaldi. She became quite an icon in the community, but was best known for her love of family, and for always helping those in need.
Lorraine is survived by her six children, Linda (Mike) Keller, Beverly (Larry) Hills, Mary (Jim) Miller, Tony (Irene) Vandecoevering, Teresa (Terry) Freeman and Margy (Dave) Jordan; daughter-in-law Denise Vandecoevering; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; three brothers; two sisters; and a sister-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; two sons, David and George; two grandsons, Jeffrey King and Nicholas Jordan; and one brother, Harold Kottre.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tillamook, Oregon. A reception follows.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Garibaldi Maritime Museum or Garibaldi Fire Department.
Waud’s Funeral Home of Tillamook, Oregon, is in charge of the arrangements.
