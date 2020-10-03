Seaside
Oct. 16, 1929 — Sept. 14, 2020
Lou Ann Kerr was born to parents Frank and Eleanor in Seaside, Oregon, on Oct. 16, 1929. She was their only child.
Growing up, Lou Ann developed a love for horses and was a princess in the St. Paul Rodeo in 1948. She had deep ties to St. Paul, Oregon, where her father grew up.
After graduating from Seaside High School in 1947, she attended Marylhurst College in Portland, Oregon, from 1947 to 1950.
On Dec. 2, 1950, she married Richard Malcom Baty, a Seaside local and graduate of Oregon State University. They settled in Seaside, raising five children and operating her father’s heating oil business, Seaside Service Oil.
Lou Ann and Dick were avid bird hunters, enjoying trips to Eastern Oregon for hunting. She was a member of the Ladies of the Elks at the Elks Lodge and the Altar Society at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Other pastimes included time on the links at the Seaside Golf Club, needlepoint, and she loved to knit. One of her greatest passions throughout her life was antiquing. She loved collecting, and had a space in the Seaside Antique Mall for the last several years.
Last but not least, she was a die-hard Portland Trail Blazers and Raiders fan, followed the NFL and college football and never missed a Oregon and Oregon State Civil War game, always on the edge of her seat, as she was in a house divided.
Lou Ann and Dick divorced in 1973, and in the latter 1970s, she gained employment with the Crab Broiler Restaurant, where she worked for years as a hostess and cashier in the gift shop. She took pride in working at Seaside’s finest restaurant, and developed many friendships there that lasted a lifetime.
In 1993, she married John Francis (Jack) Smith, a hop farmer in St. Paul, and relocated there. She had a great love for this community, and was proud to be involved with the St. Paul Rodeo Association.
Along with a dear friend, Lou Ann started a successful apparel business of custom sweatshirts. She also published a cookbook of family recipes, ensuring everyone’s favorite dishes were passed down.
In 2009, she moved back to Seaside, thrilled to come full circle to her beloved hometown. Her final years back at the beach were happy ones. She was healthy, active and cherished time spent with family and friends. She celebrated her 90th birthday last year that included four close childhood friends.
Lou Ann is survived by her five children, Marcia Makela (Ken), Richard Baty Jr. (Sue), Marianne Pittard (Jeff), James Baty (Mary Jo Murtagh) and Nancy Baty (Josh Gizdavich); her grandchildren, Todd Makela (Autumn), Travis Makela, Nick Baty and Brooke Baty; and great-grandchildren Eleanor, Adeline and Clint and Karl Makela.
At Lou Ann’s request, a small family mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Internment will be next to her parents and grandmother at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, Oregon.
Donations may be made to Seaside Kids Inc. or the charity of your choice in her name.
Lou Ann will always be remembered for her spirited nature, quick wit and warm heart. She was a loving, committed friend, devoted mother and grandmother and an independent, energetic force who lived her life to the fullest.
